DCC meeting reviews pace of work on development projects

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :A District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting Saturday reviewed the pace and quality of work on ongoing development works, recruitment process in the education Department and finance, law and order situation in the district.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs and Chairman District Coordination Committee Sialkot Usman Dar, at the Committee Room of Tehsil Council Sialkot.

DPO Sialkot Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani briefed the meeting participants about law and order situation in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq also briefed the SAPM about the corona situation in Sialkot district.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Punjab Investment board and Trade Chaudhry Ahsan Saleem Baryar, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq, District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani, SDPO Traffic Maqsood Lone, CEO Education Maqbool Shakir, CEO Health Dr Aslam Chaudhry, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Azeem Noori Ghuman, Brigadier (retd) Aslam Ghumman, Shahnawaz Cheema, Mirza Dilawar Baig, Zahid Saleem, Mehr Kashif, Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) City District Sialkot Mian Ejaz Javed and local officials of all departments concerned.