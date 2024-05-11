Open Menu

DCC Meeting Reviews Performance Of Different Departments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2024 | 08:20 PM

DCC meeting reviews performance of different departments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Second District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting held here on Saturday under the chairmanship of Chairman Qamar ul islam Raja reviewed the performance of all the departments concerned.

The meeting was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office.

Member National Assembly, Malik Abrar, Daniyal Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, members of Provincial Assembly Punjab, Bilal Yamin Satti, Malik Iftikhar, Imran Ilyas, Mohsin Khan, Raja Hanif Advocate, Malik Mansoor Raja, Sagheer Ahmed and others participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, a briefing was given regarding the performance of all the departments. A 6-point agenda was also discussed in the meeting.

The performance of Health Department, education Department, Punjab Revenue Authority, Building Department, Police was also reviewed.

Qamar ul Islam Raja said that the prevention of dengue needs to be done on an urgent basis and in the first phase, high-risk Union Councils should be targeted.

The first floor, second floor of Holy Family Hospital would be handed over to the hospital administration by May 15, the Chairman said adding, 80 percent of the work on the pathology lab in the basement had also been completed. The basement of Holy Family Hospital would be handed over to the hospital administration by May 22, he informed.

27 Schemes of Building Department were being completed, Qamar ul Islam Raja said adding, work was swiftly being completed on 24 schemes while work on one scheme was stopped due to revision.

Revamping of Kotli Sattian and Kahota THQ was in progress, the Chairman said and issued inquiry orders regarding the irregularities in the promotions of some teachers.

Cell tax was being collected by the provinces themselves. So far, sales tax was being collected on 75 services including marriage halls, hotels, construction companies, consultants and other private sector, he added.

He directed that awareness should be ensured through social, electronic and print media to create awareness among the people regarding collection of the sales tax.

He instructed the authorities that the district administration and police should play a key role to ensure the implementation of ‘One Dish’ orders of the Punjab government.

Indiscriminate action should be taken against the land grabbers, illegal societies and drugs, he directed the authorities concerned.

Qamar ul Islam Raja also ordered the officers to prepare a plan for the establishment of the cattle markets in connection with Eid-ul-Adha.

Related Topics

National Assembly Police Dengue Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Drugs Provincial Assembly Marriage Rawalpindi Progress Kotli Mohsin Khan May Market Family Media All

Recent Stories

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

3 hours ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

4 hours ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

4 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

4 hours ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

8 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

8 hours ago
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

9 hours ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

12 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan