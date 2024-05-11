DCC Meeting Reviews Performance Of Different Departments
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2024 | 08:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Second District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting held here on Saturday under the chairmanship of Chairman Qamar ul islam Raja reviewed the performance of all the departments concerned.
The meeting was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office.
Member National Assembly, Malik Abrar, Daniyal Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, members of Provincial Assembly Punjab, Bilal Yamin Satti, Malik Iftikhar, Imran Ilyas, Mohsin Khan, Raja Hanif Advocate, Malik Mansoor Raja, Sagheer Ahmed and others participated in the meeting.
In the meeting, a briefing was given regarding the performance of all the departments. A 6-point agenda was also discussed in the meeting.
The performance of Health Department, education Department, Punjab Revenue Authority, Building Department, Police was also reviewed.
Qamar ul Islam Raja said that the prevention of dengue needs to be done on an urgent basis and in the first phase, high-risk Union Councils should be targeted.
The first floor, second floor of Holy Family Hospital would be handed over to the hospital administration by May 15, the Chairman said adding, 80 percent of the work on the pathology lab in the basement had also been completed. The basement of Holy Family Hospital would be handed over to the hospital administration by May 22, he informed.
27 Schemes of Building Department were being completed, Qamar ul Islam Raja said adding, work was swiftly being completed on 24 schemes while work on one scheme was stopped due to revision.
Revamping of Kotli Sattian and Kahota THQ was in progress, the Chairman said and issued inquiry orders regarding the irregularities in the promotions of some teachers.
Cell tax was being collected by the provinces themselves. So far, sales tax was being collected on 75 services including marriage halls, hotels, construction companies, consultants and other private sector, he added.
He directed that awareness should be ensured through social, electronic and print media to create awareness among the people regarding collection of the sales tax.
He instructed the authorities that the district administration and police should play a key role to ensure the implementation of ‘One Dish’ orders of the Punjab government.
Indiscriminate action should be taken against the land grabbers, illegal societies and drugs, he directed the authorities concerned.
Qamar ul Islam Raja also ordered the officers to prepare a plan for the establishment of the cattle markets in connection with Eid-ul-Adha.
