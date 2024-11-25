DCC Meeting Reviews Performance Of Various Programmes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The district coordination committee (DCC) meeting under the chairmanship
of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahr was held here on Monday.
The performance of Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (PHCIP) Agosh,
Khud Mukhtar and Bunyad programmes were reviewed.
The meeting was attended by the representatives of the Primary and secondary health
care, school education department and relevant officers.
PHCIP Focal person Umar Farooq said that the autonomous programme had been started
in Lodhran from November 1 under which 6,822 married couples aged 18 to 35 of the
Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would be given assistance.
In this regard, a survey had been started and the registration of people had also been started.
Pregnant women and mothers of children under two years of age in the district could visit their
nearest primary or rural health centers and register under the Aghosh programme besides
getting Rs 23,000 in a phased manner.
More than 62,000 women had been registered
in the Aghosh programme in Lodhran district so far.
From three to fives years under the Bunyad programme, children were being provided quality
education and training (early childhood care and education) in government schools. Early child care
education classes had been started in 554 schools.
The best medical facilities were being provided for health of mother and child through
the Aghosh programme.
Special awareness desks had been set up in all hospitals of Lodhran under Health week where
people got information related to health.
