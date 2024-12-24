DCC Meeting Reviews Progress Of Development Projects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting chaired by Chairman Coordination Committee, Qamarul islam Raja here on Tuesday reviewed progress of different development projects.
Members National Assembly, Malik Abrar Ahmed, Danyal Chaudhry, members of Provincial Assembly Shoukat Bhatti, Chaudhry Imran Ilyas, Naeem Ijaz and officers of relevant departments participated in the meeting.
Different projects including Dadocha Dam, Ring Road, ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Scheme, Green Tractor, Livestock Card and Polio Campaign were discussed during the meeting.
The meeting was informed that construction work has started after approval of funds for Khawaja Corporation Flyover which would be completed by June, 2025.
The Chairman directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the pace of work on Rawalpindi-Kahuta Road as further delays on the project would not be tolerated.
All the schemes for which funds are being released under 142 Schemes of Local Government should be completed in the current financial year.
Three polio campaigns were launched during the current year and 99 percent of the targets set for the campaigns were achieved. No polio case was reported in Rawalpindi since 2010, the meeting was informed.
Qamarul Islam said that solid steps would be taken to rehabilitate the District Rural Dispensaries so that people could get medical facilities at their doorsteps.
The Chairman further instructed the authorities that water tank should be constructed in Boys School, Naseerabad, so that the problem of water in the area could be resolved.
A government school in Rawalpindi would be made state-of-the-art, he added.
Dodcha Dam should be completed as soon as possible so that the water shortage problem of clean water in Rawalpindi could be addressed.
40 percent construction work of Rawalpindi Ring Road has been completed, Chairman Coordination Committee, Qamarul Islam Raja added.
