DCC Providing Facilities To Children Of Working Women: Ashifa Riaz

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 10:08 PM

Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz on Tuesday said that facilities were being provided to the children of all working ladies through Day Care Centers (DCC).

Addressing the 22nd meeting of the board of Governors on the performance of "Day Care Funds Society" here at the Women Development Secretariat, she said this facility would also be provided to the women factory workers and their children by further expanding the scope of day care centers.

She further said, "We have to financially strengthen women of all classes and their families," adding that all departments were playing a positive and active role for women's rights.

She mentioned that working women looked very satisfied with the proper care of their children at their workstation.

The provincial minister said that when working women outside the home feel favorable atmosphere for themselves, then the country would be able to get benefit from the professional energies of these women.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Women Development Umbereen Raza, Additional Secretary Asif-ur-Rehman, Deputy Secretary Muhammad Najeeb and concerned officers working for the day care society from all departments.

