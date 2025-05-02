Open Menu

DCC Reviews Development Plans, Security Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM

DCC reviews development plans, security situation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee Sargodha was held in the committee room of the DC Office under the chairmanship of Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Livestock and Member of the Punjab Assembly, Sardar Asim Sher Maken on Friday.

The meeting was attended by MNA Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti,Chairman Zakat and Usher Committee Punjab Rana Munawwar Ghous Khan,MPA Mian Ikram ul Haq, Mansoor Azam Sandhu, Safdar Sahi, Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem, District Police Officer Dr. Sohaib Ashraf, and heads of various government departments at the district level.

Detailed briefings were given on the overall law and order situation in the district, ongoing schemes of various departments, proposed development projects for the upcoming fiscal year, and the Chief Minister’s Special Development Package.

It was informed that several development schemes have been proposed for the next fiscal year in sectors including education, health, irrigation, and infrastructure.

The security in-charge highlighted the efforts of law enforcement agencies regarding overall peace and crime prevention in the district, stating that the police force is making every effort to ensure the protection of life and property.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Asim Sher Maken emphasized that resolving public issues and the comprehensive development of the district are top priorities for the government of punjab.

He urged district officers to ensure transparency in development projects and personally monitor fieldwork.

The Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Livestock Sardar Asim Sher Maken stated that Sargodha has been given special importance under the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Special Development Package, which would bring transformational change to the region.

He expressed satisfaction over the pace and quality of ongoing projects and instructed that no negligence would be tolerated in public welfare schemes.

At the end of the meeting, officers of various departments presented the performance of their respective sectors, highlighted existing challenges, and outlined future goals.

Recent Stories

Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, st ..

Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..

2 hours ago
 PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of F ..

PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students

2 hours ago
 Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt ..

Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760

2 hours ago
 Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain like ..

Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls I ..

Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

21 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

21 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

21 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan