DCC Reviews Development Plans, Security Situation
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee Sargodha was held in the committee room of the DC Office under the chairmanship of Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Livestock and Member of the Punjab Assembly, Sardar Asim Sher Maken on Friday.
The meeting was attended by MNA Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti,Chairman Zakat and Usher Committee Punjab Rana Munawwar Ghous Khan,MPA Mian Ikram ul Haq, Mansoor Azam Sandhu, Safdar Sahi, Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem, District Police Officer Dr. Sohaib Ashraf, and heads of various government departments at the district level.
Detailed briefings were given on the overall law and order situation in the district, ongoing schemes of various departments, proposed development projects for the upcoming fiscal year, and the Chief Minister’s Special Development Package.
It was informed that several development schemes have been proposed for the next fiscal year in sectors including education, health, irrigation, and infrastructure.
The security in-charge highlighted the efforts of law enforcement agencies regarding overall peace and crime prevention in the district, stating that the police force is making every effort to ensure the protection of life and property.
Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Asim Sher Maken emphasized that resolving public issues and the comprehensive development of the district are top priorities for the government of punjab.
He urged district officers to ensure transparency in development projects and personally monitor fieldwork.
The Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Livestock Sardar Asim Sher Maken stated that Sargodha has been given special importance under the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Special Development Package, which would bring transformational change to the region.
He expressed satisfaction over the pace and quality of ongoing projects and instructed that no negligence would be tolerated in public welfare schemes.
At the end of the meeting, officers of various departments presented the performance of their respective sectors, highlighted existing challenges, and outlined future goals.
