DCC Reviews Development Schemes Progress In Kasur District

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 08:24 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) was held at the DC office here on Saturday and reviewed progress on the development schemes in the district.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Pir Mukhtar Ahmed attended the meeting, while Deputy Commissioner Kasur Asia Gul, DPO Imran Kishore, all assistant commissioners, chief executive officers of the education Authority, Health Authority, deputy district heads of all government departments including director development, WAPDA chief officers were also present.

The meeting was briefed about the ongoing schemes under various development programs including Police, Health, Education, Sui Gas, WAPDA, construction and repair of roads and other government initiatives.

MNA Sardar Talib Nakai said that uninterrupted provision of basic amenities to people was one of the top priorities of the government.

He said that the development schemes under construction in the district should use the best materials and complete them as soon as possible.

To make the district a model region, all departments should develop teamwork in each department under an integrated strategy, he added.

