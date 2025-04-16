DCC Reviews Implementation Of KP Govt Public Agenda
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 07:00 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A key meeting of the District Coordination Committee chaired by Commandant Dir Task Force Brigadier Sanaullah, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan, and District Police Officer Abdul Salam Khalid here on Wednesday reviewed implementation of directives from the provincial government.
The key focus was priority issues including drug control, electricity theft, beggar management, profiling of non-custom paid (NCP) vehicles, and the registration of warehouses, Madrasas, and petrol pumps.
Commandant Brigadier Sanaullah emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order, ensuring the protection of citizens, and fostering institutional coordination.
He praised stakeholders for their effective collaboration in several areas and expressed optimism about continued cooperation and progress.
APP/aiq-adi
