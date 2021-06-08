DCC reviews ongoing development projects' progress

A meeting of District Coordinating Committee (DCC) on Tuesday reviewed the progress made on ongoing development projects in Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :A meeting of District Coordinating Committee (DCC) on Tuesday reviewed the progress made on ongoing development projects in Rawalpindi district.

They meeting was chaired by Member National Assembly and General Secretary, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Raja Amir Mehmood Kiani while Provincial Minister Raja Rashid Hafeez, members of National and Provincial Assemblies, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, City Police Officer (CPO) and officers of other departments concerned attended the meeting.

District Administration Rawalpindi gave a detailed briefing on the occasion.

Amir Kiani directed the authorities to utilize all resources for the timely completion of ongoing development projects. He said, no compromise would be made on the quality of work.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was working tirelessly for the development andprosperity of the country.