UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DCCC Notified For Orakzai District

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 08:41 PM

DCCC notified for Orakzai District

Deputy Commissioner Orakzai on Thursday notified District Crisis Communication Committee (DCCC) to coordinate with provincial and district authorities to preempt any situation during anti-polio campaigns

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Orakzai on Thursday notified District Crisis Communication Committee (DCCC) to coordinate with provincial and district authorities to preempt any situation during anti-polio campaigns.

The committee was also aimed to deal with any situation and crises at local levels. Deputy Commissioner District Orakzai would be Chairman of the committee and District Health Officer District Orakzai would act as Secretary.

Objective of DCCC also include collate, verify and liaise with Provincial Crisis Communication Cell for guidance and support, said a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner District Orakzai.

Recent Stories

‘US polling industry at crossroads after electio ..

12 minutes ago

Farmers' problems to be resolved on priority basis ..

50 seconds ago

Moscow Concerned About Transfer of Militants From ..

54 seconds ago

Beijing Bars Entrance for Chinese Visa Holders Fro ..

55 seconds ago

Russia Pays $3.6Mln in Drought Relief Aid to Moldo ..

1 minute ago

Cattle breeders advised to treat animals' illness ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.