DCCC notified for Orakzai District

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Orakzai on Thursday notified District Crisis Communication Committee (DCCC) to coordinate with provincial and district authorities to preempt any situation during anti-polio campaigns.

The committee was also aimed to deal with any situation and crises at local levels. Deputy Commissioner District Orakzai would be Chairman of the committee and District Health Officer District Orakzai would act as Secretary.

Objective of DCCC also include collate, verify and liaise with Provincial Crisis Communication Cell for guidance and support, said a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner District Orakzai.