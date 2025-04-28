DC/Chairman DDMA Tharparkar Issues Heatwave Safety Guidelines For Schools
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Abdul Haleem Jagirani has issued directives to all educational institutions across the district to protect students from the harmful effects of rising temperatures.
It may be mentioned that the Pakistan Meteorological Department has also forecast very hot weather in the central and southern regions of the country.
In a statement issued on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized that school assemblies must be held in shaded or covered areas to minimize students’ exposure to direct sunlight. He also directed school administrations to ensure the continuous availability of cool drinking water for all students.
He also directed for the immediate availability of basic medical supplies and first aid facilities to address any health issues arising from the ongoing heatwave. Jagirani stressed that students should be kept in shaded areas at the time of school dismissal until they were safely picked up by their parents or guardians, in order to shield them from direct sun exposure.
"We must all work together to keep our children safe from the severe effects of extreme weather," he stated, urging collective responsibility in ensuring student safety during the heatwave.
