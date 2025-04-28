Open Menu

DC/Chairman DDMA Tharparkar Issues Heatwave Safety Guidelines For Schools

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 02:30 PM

DC/Chairman DDMA Tharparkar issues heatwave safety guidelines for schools

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Abdul Haleem Jagirani has issued directives to all educational institutions across the district to protect students from the harmful effects of rising temperatures.

It may be mentioned that the Pakistan Meteorological Department has also forecast very hot weather in the central and southern regions of the country.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized that school assemblies must be held in shaded or covered areas to minimize students’ exposure to direct sunlight. He also directed school administrations to ensure the continuous availability of cool drinking water for all students.

He also directed for the immediate availability of basic medical supplies and first aid facilities to address any health issues arising from the ongoing heatwave. Jagirani stressed that students should be kept in shaded areas at the time of school dismissal until they were safely picked up by their parents or guardians, in order to shield them from direct sun exposure.

"We must all work together to keep our children safe from the severe effects of extreme weather," he stated, urging collective responsibility in ensuring student safety during the heatwave.

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National ..

Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award

57 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain f ..

Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses

2 hours ago
 Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lah ..

Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail

2 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today

3 hours ago
 Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours abou ..

Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..

3 hours ago
 Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

3 hours ago
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in B ..

TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..

3 hours ago
 PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatw ..

PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan