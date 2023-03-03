DCCI for collective efforts for betterment of Dinar hospital

Dera Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Vice President Farrukh Jameel has urged for collective efforts for the improvement of Dinar Cancer Hospital here

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Dera Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Vice President Farrukh Jameel has urged for collective efforts for the improvement of Dinar Cancer Hospital here.

He stated this during his visit to Dinar Cancer Hospital which he paid on the invitation of the Hospital's Director, Dr Nabeela Javed.

Farrukh Jameel, who is also a member of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce, expressed satisfaction over the services being provided by the hospital administration.

He reiterated the efforts to improve the cancer hospital in Dera Ismail Khan through the platform of 'Friends of Dinar'.

He assured Dr Nabila Javed that the chamber would extend its support and guidance for creating awareness among the masses about cancer and Dinar hospital.

He said, "All the people of Dera have to work together for the betterment of this hospital."On the occasion, the Director of Dinar Cancer Hospital thanked Farrukh Jameel and also presented him with a shield of 'Friends of Dinar'.