DC,DG MESE chair meeting of District oversight committee

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Zain-ul-Abedin Memon, and Director General Monitoring & Evaluation School education Department, Zain-ul-Abedin Ansari, called an urgent meeting of the District Oversight Committee at the Camp Office of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad.

During the meeting, the Director General highlighted significant issues discovered during a surprise visit to a local school earlier that morning. It was found that several employees and teachers were absent without prior notice. Conversely, in some schools, teacher deployment exceeded the actual student enrollment, indicating mismanagement and improper allocation of teaching staff.

The meeting further identified a concerning lack of performance among Taluka Education Officers (TEOs), District Education Officers (DEOs), and the Chief Monitoring Officer (CMO).

These officials were found to be failing in their responsibilities, contributing to the inefficiencies within the school system.

As a result, all TEOs and DEOs have been directed to immediately enhance their work performance. They are tasked with realigning teacher positions to reflect the actual number of enrolled in schools. This effort is critical to ensure that educational resources are effectively utilized and that students receive the necessary attention and instruction.

The Deputy Commissioner and Director General emphasized the importance of accountability and called for regular monitoring to prevent such discrepancies in the future.

APP/nsm