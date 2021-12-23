UrduPoint.com

DCEH Requests Sindh University For Conducting Annual Exams At Alternate Places

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:11 PM

DCEH requests Sindh University for conducting annual exams at alternate places

The Directorate of College Education Hyderabad (DCEH) has requested Sindh University Vice Chancellor to make alternate arrangements for conducting BA, B.Sc, B.Com, MA previous and MA final annual Examinations at other suitable premises other than colleges

As due to these exams, HSC part I and II classes would be affected.

In a letter addressed to Sindh University Vice Chancellor, the Director College Education Prof Abdul Hammed Channar informed that higher authorities had clearly directed not to suspend classes of HSC (XI and XII) during various Examinations of the University.

While acting on the directives of the higher authorities, it was not possible for this department to provide college premises to the varsity for conducting annual examinations, letter stated.

He also requested the worthy Vice Chancellor and the Controller Examination University of Sindh to arrange other suitable premises for conducting annual examinations because capacity/seating arrangements are not possible in the colleges to run/conduct of HSC classes along with annual examinations-2021.

