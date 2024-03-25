DC,MPA inaugurated 'plantation drive' in educational institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Faisal Ikram inaugurated the 'Plantation Drive' in educational institutions of Sialkot district by planting saplings in Centers of Excellence Lady Anderson Girls Higher Secondary and Pilot Secondary Schools.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain emphasized to the students that islam teaches us to plant trees. It is the responsibility of every member of the society to show proof of environmental friendliness and plant at least one tree of his share.

Deputy Commissioner said that the practical participation of the community was essential to make the plantation campaign a success, without their support, the country cannot be made green.

He said that the proportion of forests in Pakistan was 4% which was very low according to the global index. The proportion of forests should be at least 20% of the area.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain visited Iqbal Library Paris Road Sialkot and made a detailed review of the ongoing renovation project of the Municipal Corporation.

Talking to the book readers who came to the library, he said that the book was the best friend of man, read it yourself and encourage your friends to read books.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner also inspected the center set up for Class IX board Examinations at Lady Anderson Girls Higher Secondary.