DC,MPA Inaugurated 'plantation Drive' In Educational Institutions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Faisal Ikram inaugurated the 'Plantation Drive' in educational institutions of Sialkot district by planting saplings in Centers of Excellence Lady Anderson Girls Higher Secondary and Pilot Secondary Schools.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain emphasized to the students that islam teaches us to plant trees. It is the responsibility of every member of the society to show proof of environmental friendliness and plant at least one tree of his share.
Deputy Commissioner said that the practical participation of the community was essential to make the plantation campaign a success, without their support, the country cannot be made green.
He said that the proportion of forests in Pakistan was 4% which was very low according to the global index. The proportion of forests should be at least 20% of the area.
Later, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain visited Iqbal Library Paris Road Sialkot and made a detailed review of the ongoing renovation project of the Municipal Corporation.
Talking to the book readers who came to the library, he said that the book was the best friend of man, read it yourself and encourage your friends to read books.
Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner also inspected the center set up for Class IX board Examinations at Lady Anderson Girls Higher Secondary.
Recent Stories
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pollen Surge Concerns Mount for Allergy Sufferers in Islamabad8 seconds ago
-
OPF to establish new female academic block in Rawalpindi30 minutes ago
-
Hindu community celebrates Holi in twin cities40 minutes ago
-
4.8 mln ration bags distributed, 6132 profiteers arrested40 minutes ago
-
FIA arrest seven power pilferers40 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife over domestic issues1 hour ago
-
Holi Celebrated with Restraint in Mirpurkhas1 hour ago
-
Hindu community celebrates Holi today2 hours ago
-
Kashmir resolution imperative for peace, prosperity of South Asia: APHC2 hours ago
-
KP Govt launches online driving license renewal for expats2 hours ago
-
Four kite sellers held2 hours ago
-
'Robber shot, injures in encounter'2 hours ago