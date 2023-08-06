Open Menu

DCMs Asked To Monitor Operation Against MEPCO Defaulters

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2023 | 06:50 PM

DCMs asked to monitor operation against MEPCO defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Director Commercial Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Asad Hammad on Sunday directed the Deputy Commercial Managers (DCMs) of operation circles to monitor the ongoing operation against defaulters.

It is the responsibility of operational officers to collect monthly electricity bills and dues and negligence in this regard will will not be tolerated, he said.

He expressed these views while talking to DCMs of different circles at MEPCO headquarters here.

He said that SDOs and XENs should work hard to achieve monthly recovery targets. Steps should be taken to collect dues and arrears from defaulters for two months and more, he added.

He directed all the field officers to provide batchwise lists to the recovery staff and monitor the recovery campaign on daily basis.

He discussed the recovery situation with DCM Multan Circle Irshad Hussain Sial, DCM Bahawalpur Circle Zahid Qurban and DCM Khanewal Circle Muhammad Sarwar Ansari.

