DCO Checks Food Quality Of Khyber Mail Dining Car

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 04:30 PM

DCO checks food quality of Khyber Mail dining car

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO), Adnan Marwat on Friday checked I-Up Khyber Mail dining car (the oldest train) to test the food standard for the passenger while travelling from Lodhran to Multan.

He also inspected the hygienic conditions in the dining area and found it satisfactory.The DCO fined Rs 29,250 to 11 ticket-less passengers.

He advised the masses not to travel without tickets as it was a crime.

"If a passenger is found ticket-less during travelling, he will be fined from the starting station of train," said a news release here on Friday.

