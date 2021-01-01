UrduPoint.com
DCO & CPO To Hold 'Khuli Kutchery' At DCO Office On Saturday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 06:10 PM

DCO & CPO to hold 'Khuli Kutchery' at DCO office on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :District Coordination Officer (DCO) Rawalpindi Capt. ® Anwar ul Haq and City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younas will hold a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Saturday at 1 p.m at DCO office.

The DCO and CPO will listen to the complaints of the citizens about land grabbing cases.

The citizens can attend the Khuli Kutchery and present applications to the DCO and CPO.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO is holding Khuli Kutchery on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within shortest possible time frame, he added.

