DCO Fines Ticketless Passengers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 08:46 PM

PR Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO), Abida Maryam Lodhi on Thursday raided two trains and imposed Rs17630 fine to 12 ticketless passengers

She raided at 10 Down Allama Iqbal Express, 11 UP Hazara Express and found that 12 passengers were travelling without tickets.

The DCO imposed a fine of Rs 17630 on these ticketless passengers and deposited it with the Railways accounts, said a news release issued here.

The action was taken on the directions of Pakistan Railways (PR) Chief Commercial Manager, Mian Tariq Latif and DS Naveed Mubashar.

She said that ticketless passengers and those railways employees who help them travel in this way would not be spared and strict action will be taken against them.

She ordered vending stalls and dining cars owners to extend best food facilities to passengers and urged passengers to vaccinate themselves besides following corona SOPs.

