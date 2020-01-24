DCs, Abbottabad, Batagram transferred

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has transferred deputy commissioners Abbottabad and Battagram and directed to report Establishment Department.

DC Abbottabad Amir Afaq and DC Battagram Syed Farqalain were transferred by the KP Government , said a notification issued by Establishment Department.

Personal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Mughais Sanaullah has been posted as DC Abbottabad and Iltaf Hussain transferred to Battagram.

DC Lower Kohistan Sahibzada transferred to DC tribal district North Waziristan, DC Kohat Matullah Khan was ordered to report Establishment Division.