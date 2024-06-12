Dcs Abbottabad, Haripur imposes section 144 on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioners of Abbottabad and Haripur have enforced Section 144 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and introduced a series of bans to ensure public safety

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioners of Abbottabad and Haripur have enforced Section 144 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and introduced a series of bans to ensure public safety.

In district Abbottabad, the bans include prohibitions on aerial firing, one-wheeling on motorcycles, swimming in Sajikot and other lakes and ponds, boating without life jackets, the use of pressure horns, and operating lifts or cable cars without a fitness certificate. Any violations will result in strict legal action.

Similarly, in the district administration of Haripur, prioritizing public welfare and aiming to prevent any untoward incidents during Eid-ul-Azha has also been enforced under Section 144.

To maintain peace, the Deputy Commissioner has banned the sale and purchase of animals outside designated areas, including bazaars, GT Road, Karakoram Highway, and other locations, for a 15-day period from June 6-June 20.

Moreover, collecting sacrificial skins without an NOC from the district administration during the three days of Eid-ul-Azha is prohibited.

Violations will be addressed under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, with local police stations authorized to register FIRs and take legal action against offenders.