DCs asked to compile lists of tenants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Punjab government has directed all deputy commissioners of the province

to compile lists of tenants of their respective districts so that action would be

taken against the squatters.

Official sources told APP here on Sunday that directions had also been issued

to the deputy commissioners to provide details of occupied lands.

The endowment department, the finance department and other government

courts have collected records of the occupied lands which would be submitted

to the district administrations.

In the light of lists, the state lands would be retrieved from all illegal occupants

in the province.