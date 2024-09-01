DCs Asked To Compile Lists Of Tenants
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Punjab government has directed all deputy commissioners of the province
to compile lists of tenants of their respective districts so that action would be
taken against the squatters.
Official sources told APP here on Sunday that directions had also been issued
to the deputy commissioners to provide details of occupied lands.
The endowment department, the finance department and other government
courts have collected records of the occupied lands which would be submitted
to the district administrations.
In the light of lists, the state lands would be retrieved from all illegal occupants
in the province.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gilani' s visionary leadership continues to inspire: Imtiaz Wani pays tribute13 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 282,700 cusecs water13 minutes ago
-
Sir Syed Express train restored under public-private partnership13 minutes ago
-
15 held with contraband33 minutes ago
-
Excise dept to bring 40,000 new units into tax net43 minutes ago
-
DG hails 'Kissan Card' as a game changer for Punjab's farmers43 minutes ago
-
Eight Children injured after roof of school collapsed in Tando Adam53 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Mallick pledges to carry forward shaheed Gilani' s struggle53 minutes ago
-
700 kg meat of dead chickens seized53 minutes ago
-
New case of mpox infection raises toll to four in KP1 hour ago
-
CM orders to drain rainwater accumulated in Thatta, Badin, Kandhkot1 hour ago
-
Punjab Governor condoles with Federal Minister Rana Tanveer2 hours ago