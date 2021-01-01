UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DCs Asked To Conduct Survey Coronavirus Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 07:00 PM

DCs asked to conduct survey coronavirus deaths

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the region for conducting survey in their respective districts to collect actual number of deaths from the virus.

Commissioner said that the second wave of coronavirus is more dangerous than the first one. Therefore, he stressed need for maximum care in this regard.

He said that the statistics of deaths from the virus is available data from public or private sector hospitals.

For collecting actual statistics, he directed a complete survey in the rural areas of all districts of the division through Secretary Union Council. Patwaris, Lady Health Workers (LHWs) and Lady Health Visitors (LHVs) to know about the number of people died due to coronavirus and other diseases in the region. Detailed data, he directed should furnish within a period of one week.

Related Topics

Died All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistani actress Zara Albaloshi gets permanent Sa ..

51 minutes ago

PFF General Secretary Manizeh Zainli steps down fr ..

1 hour ago

TCL and McDonald's join hands for 'Bolti Band Offe ..

1 hour ago

2020 termed a very disturbing year: Mian Zahid Hus ..

1 hour ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan rides Rescue 1122 motorcycle

1 hour ago

DEWA organises training and brainstorming session ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.