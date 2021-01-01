DCs asked to conduct survey coronavirus deaths

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the region for conducting survey in their respective districts to collect actual number of deaths from the virus.

Commissioner said that the second wave of coronavirus is more dangerous than the first one. Therefore, he stressed need for maximum care in this regard.

He said that the statistics of deaths from the virus is available data from public or private sector hospitals.

For collecting actual statistics, he directed a complete survey in the rural areas of all districts of the division through Secretary Union Council. Patwaris, Lady Health Workers (LHWs) and Lady Health Visitors (LHVs) to know about the number of people died due to coronavirus and other diseases in the region. Detailed data, he directed should furnish within a period of one week.