DCs Asked To Ensure Best Arrangements For Polls

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure the best arrangements for conducting free, fair and transparent elections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure the best arrangements for conducting free, fair and transparent elections.

He issued this directive while presiding over a meeting of all deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. The secretary home, special secretary local government, all deputy commissioners and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The Chief Secretary said that the deputy commissioners as DROs must fulfill their constitutional and national responsibility in a good manner.

He said that according to the guidelines of the Election Commission, all arrangements should be completed on time and a comprehensive plan should be prepared for polling stations, staff deployment, transport and security.

He also issued instructions regarding the launch of an anti-encroachment operation across the province. He said that indiscriminate action should be taken against encroachments in districts. He said that "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program is the foundation of a new governance model, adding that all possible steps should be taken to make this program successful.

