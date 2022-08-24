DCs asked to expedite larviciding

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Wednesday directed the deputy commissioners to expedite the larviciding in all their districts with a focus on hotspots.

He issued the directions while presiding over a meeting here at the Civil Secretariat to review measures being taken to control dengue across the province.

During the meeting, the authorities presented a report regarding the actions taken over the violation of dengue Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs), registering 129 cases in different cities.

The officials of health department briefed the chief secretary that the authorities registered 80 cases in Lahore, 21 in Rawalpindi, 7 in Kasur, 6 in Faisalabad, 9 in Okara, 2 in Gujranwala, and one each in Multan, Sheikhupura, Narowal, and Chiniot.

The chief secretary said that collective and continuous efforts were needed to control dengue, adding that there was no room for negligence in the matter of protecting people's health and lives and strict actions would continue over violation of dengue SOPs.

The officials of health department told the meeting that 671 confirmed dengue cases and three deaths had so far been reported in the province this year. As many as 136 dengue patients are under treatment in the hospitals of Punjab.

Additional chief secretary, secretaries of various departments, and officers concerned attendedthe meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated throughvideo link.