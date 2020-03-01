DCs asked to fix sites for wheat procurement centers

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq asked Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to fix sites for wheat procurement centers across the division as Punjab government directed to start wheat procurement drive from April-15.

He said that government would procure every grain of wheat from growers on merit he said and added that transparent system would be imposed for distribution of wheat bags under wheat procurement policy.

He directed the officials across Multan division to complete 'Gurdwari' lists within a month and display lists at wheat procurement centers, tehsil offices and union council offices.

He said that Assistant Commissioners would be authorized to make correction in lists at tehsil level, said a handout issued here on Sunday.