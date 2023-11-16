(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Haider Shah has directed the deputy commissioners to complete development schemes of proposed polling stations in flood affected areas so that people could take part in the coming general elections and exercise their right of franchise without any inconvenience.

The Commissioner issued such directives while presiding over a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners and the district officers of lined departments of all districts of Hyderabad Division here at his office on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed the pace of development work of the building which proposed for polling stations of the coming general election in flood-hit areas of all districts of Hyderabad Division.

The Commissioner emphasized the all development work should be completed before the end of December and also issued necessary instructions to the Deputy Commissioners Chief Engineer of the education Works Department.

He also directed that the Deputy Commissioners should form a team in their respective districts consisting of Assistant commissioners and Muktiarkars for assessment and monitoring of the ongoing development work of the buildings of the proposed polling stations with submission of progress reports on daily basis.

He said that detailed reports should also be prepared regarding missing facilities like water, electricity, washrooms and compound wall of polling stations adding that funds have already been released in this regard.

Earlier while briefing about the situation in flood-affected areas and missing facilities at polling station buildings in the districts, the Chief Engineer of Education Works Ahmed Ali Shah informed that facilities are required in 3612 polling stations out of 4654 polling stations proposed in nine districts of Hyderabad division. Besides, he said that necessary repair and maintenance work is also needed in 223 which received damages and is situated in flood-affected areas of Hyderabad division.

He informed that a total of Rs. 1087.236 million had been allocated for civil and electrical works of these 223 flood-affected polling station buildings while the government had earmarked Rs. 1129.206 million for provision of required facilities in 3612 proposed buildings of the polling station.

Briefing about the number of Constituencies of national and provincial seats and registered votes, the Focal Person of the Commissioner's Office informed that a total of 5,685,877 male and female voters would exercise their right of franchises for election on 13 National Assembly and 28 Sindh Provincial Assembly seats in the nine districts of Hyderabad division for which, 4,654 polling stations have been proposed in the entire division.

Out of these 4654 polling stations, he informed that 878 have been proposed in Hyderabad district, 693 in Badin, 704 in Dadu, 475 in Jamshoro, 397 in Matiari, 405 in Sujawal, 355 in Tando Alahyar, 300 in Tando Muhammad Khan and 447 polling stations have been proposed in Thatta district.

While briefing about the security plan for general elections, the DIG Hyderabad Tariq Dharijo informed that a total of 31000 police, rangers and other security officials have performed their duties in the last general election while in the coming general election, 35000 officials of all security agencies including the police will perform their duties. In the coming general election, he informed that geo-tagging all the polling stations would be taken out to avert any untoward incident during the polling and counting process. A manning plan will also be prepared soon for the highly sensitive, sensitive and normal proposed polling station, he informed.

The Deputy Commissioners of all nine districts also briefed the proposed plan of the coming general elections. Besides the Deputy Commissioners, the Senior Superintendents of Police and officers of Education and Education Works Departments also attended the meeting.

