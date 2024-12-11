DCs directed for clearing full payment of outstanding dues of sugarcane farmers

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 10:23 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all four districts of Faisalabad division to ensure full payment of pending dues of the sugarcane growers by taking action against the defaulter sugar mills.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Wednesday, the commissioner said that the district administrations should hold meetings with sugar mill owners and farmers' organizations in addition to conducting continuous inspections of the weighbridges.

She directed that complaints regarding short-measuring of sugarcane produce at weighbridges should be addressed and eliminated on permanent basis. She said that Punjab government was providing facilities to sugar mills and they must be held accountable for protecting farmers' rights.

During meeting, the divisional commissioner was informed that out of the 14 sugar mills in the division, 12 are operational with the current sugarcane price ranging between Rs.325 to Rs.375 per 40 kilograms (maund). The two sugar mills have yet to commence their crushing season.

It was also informed that payment of more than Rs.550 million was outstanding against Chanar Sugar Mills and efforts have been expedited for clearing this amount as early as possible.

The commissioner directed the DC to negotiate with the sugar mill owners and ensure the payment of pending dues besides submitting its report to her office.

DC Faisalabad Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir and officers of food, Industries and Agriculture departments attended the meeting.

