UrduPoint.com

DCs Directed To Ensure Availability Of Commodities At Fixed Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2022 | 08:18 PM

DCs directed to ensure availability of commodities at fixed rates

Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Thursday directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure availability of commodities at fixed rates, saying that ranking for the districts would be done on the basis of their performance in the price control measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Thursday directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure availability of commodities at fixed rates, saying that ranking for the districts would be done on the basis of their performance in the price control measures.

He gave this instruction while presiding over a video link meeting of deputy commissioners to review the prices and availability of commodities, at the Civil Secretariat.

The meeting decided to fully activate the District Consumer Protection Councils (DCPC) in the districts and intensify the crackdown on wheat and flour smuggling.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal said that the availability of food items at fixed prices was the Primary responsibility of the administrative officers, adding that they should perform their duties diligently to provide relief to people from price-hike.

He directed the Industries Department to persuade the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturing Association (PVMA) to bring down the prices of ghee.

He asked the deputy commissioners to hold regular meetings of the District Price Control Committees and continue monitoring of the auctions in the markets to stabilize the prices of vegetables.

The chief secretary said that the Punjab government had issued orders to begin the crushing season from November 25.

He directed that the sugar mills be bound to start the crushing season from November 25 and as per law, the action be taken against the sugar mills that did not follow the orders.

In the meeting, it was decided to issue notices to 17 sugar mills that had not started boilers so far.

The Secretary Industries briefed the meeting that there were ample stocks of flour and sugar in the province and a 20 kg bag of flour was available everywhere at a discounted price of Rs 1295.

The Secretary Food, Special Secretary Agriculture, Cane Commissioner Punjab and officers concerned attended the meeting while all deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Price November Stocks Market All From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Institute of Urology & Transplantation ..

Rawalpindi Institute of Urology & Transplantation to be completed soon: Commissi ..

2 minutes ago
 NDMA holds winter contingency plan with key stakeh ..

NDMA holds winter contingency plan with key stakeholders

2 minutes ago
 ANP Punjab delegation calls on Governor Balighur R ..

ANP Punjab delegation calls on Governor Balighur Rehman

2 minutes ago
 KSrelief Hands over 250 Tons of Dates to WFP in Gu ..

KSrelief Hands over 250 Tons of Dates to WFP in Guinea

36 minutes ago
 KP Assembly body expresses dissatisfaction over pe ..

KP Assembly body expresses dissatisfaction over performance of EMA in merged dis ..

36 minutes ago
 Court awards death sentence in a child murder case ..

Court awards death sentence in a child murder case

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.