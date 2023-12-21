Open Menu

DCs Directed To Ensure Best Arrangements For Conducting Free, Fair, Transparent Elections

The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday has directed all the deputy commissioners of the division to ensure the best arrangements for conducting free, fair and transparent elections

He issued this directive while presiding over a meeting of all deputy commissioners at his office here.

The deputy commissioners of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The Divisional Commissioner said that the deputy commissioners must fulfill their constitutional and national responsibility in a good manner. He said that according to the guidelines of the Election Commission, all arrangements should be completed on time and a comprehensive plan should be prepared for polling stations, staff deployment, transport and security.

