DCs Directed To Ensure Maintenance, Removal Of Encroachment From Historical "Clock Towers"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 09:17 PM

The Director General Culture Sindh Manzoor Ahmed Kanasro has asked Deputy Commissioners of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Dadu, and Jacobabad to ensure the maintenance and removal of encroachments from Ghanta Ghars/ Clock Towers in respective areas

In pursuance of Sindh High Court orders, the DG Culture issued directives to the DCs of the above-mentioned districts to ensure the maintenance and removal of encroachments from historical Clock Towers without any delay.

It is pertinent to note that the Sindh High Court in a petition filed by Advocate Suhail Memon, ordered Sindh Government to ensure proper maintenance of the historic Clock Towers/ Ghanta Ghars constructed in the province during pre-partition era and encroachments should be removed forthwith.

