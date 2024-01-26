DCs directed to ensure maintenance, removal of encroachment from historical "Clock Towers"

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 09:17 PM
The Director General Culture Sindh Manzoor Ahmed Kanasro has asked Deputy Commissioners of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Dadu, and Jacobabad to ensure the maintenance and removal of encroachments from Ghanta Ghars/ Clock Towers in respective areas
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Director General Culture Sindh Manzoor Ahmed Kanasro has asked Deputy Commissioners of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Dadu, and Jacobabad to ensure the maintenance and removal of encroachments from Ghanta Ghars/ Clock Towers in respective areas.
In pursuance of Sindh High Court orders, the DG Culture issued directives to the DCs of the above-mentioned districts to ensure the maintenance and removal of encroachments from historical Clock Towers without any delay.
It is pertinent to note that the Sindh High Court in a petition filed by Advocate Suhail Memon, ordered Sindh Government to ensure proper maintenance of the historic Clock Towers/ Ghanta Ghars constructed in the province during pre-partition era and encroachments should be removed forthwith.
