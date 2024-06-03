Open Menu

DCs Directed To Finalize Arrangements At Public Transport Terminals To Facilitate Passengers

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 08:54 PM

DCs directed to finalize arrangements at public transport terminals to facilitate passengers

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Monday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the division that best possible arrangements should be finalized at the terminals of the public transport to facilitate the passengers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Monday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the division that best possible arrangements should be finalized at the terminals of the public transport to facilitate the passengers.

Chairing a meeting of Divisional Coordination Committee held here, he directed the DCs to conduct special raids to check all the arrangements.

He also instructed the DCs to ensure that the arrangements are finalized to facilitate the passengers particularly at bus stands/terminals, rest areas and petrol pumps.

Cleanliness of toilets and prayer areas should be ensured, he said adding, clean drinking water should also be provided to the passengers.

Tuck shops should not sell any substandard or expired food items, he said and ordered to ensure proper fares on public transport, fitness of the vehicles, action against overloading etc. Fares should be displayed at prominent places on the vehicles, he ordered.

Strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against illegal LPG cylinders in public and commercial vehicles, the Commissioner said.

Engineer Aamir Khattak directed the traffic police and secretary Regional Transport Authority to check fitness certificates of public transport and also monitor speeding and overloading.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Police Water Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi Prayer All Best

Recent Stories

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test

7 minutes ago
 Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, ..

Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial route ..

5 minutes ago
 06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment

06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment

7 minutes ago
 Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in ..

Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp

7 minutes ago
 Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt

Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt

11 minutes ago
 Green Journalist Awards recognition to media servi ..

Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate actio ..

11 minutes ago
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah ..

Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected off ..

11 minutes ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after histori ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback

16 minutes ago
 Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli c ..

Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict

16 minutes ago
 Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls o ..

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima

6 minutes ago
 KMC General meeting on June 10

KMC General meeting on June 10

16 minutes ago
 Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 mont ..

Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 months

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan