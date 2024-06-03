DCs directed to finalize arrangements at public transport terminals to facilitate passengers

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Monday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the division that best possible arrangements should be finalized at the terminals of the public transport to facilitate the passengers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Monday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the division that best possible arrangements should be finalized at the terminals of the public transport to facilitate the passengers.

Chairing a meeting of Divisional Coordination Committee held here, he directed the DCs to conduct special raids to check all the arrangements.

He also instructed the DCs to ensure that the arrangements are finalized to facilitate the passengers particularly at bus stands/terminals, rest areas and petrol pumps.

Cleanliness of toilets and prayer areas should be ensured, he said adding, clean drinking water should also be provided to the passengers.

Tuck shops should not sell any substandard or expired food items, he said and ordered to ensure proper fares on public transport, fitness of the vehicles, action against overloading etc. Fares should be displayed at prominent places on the vehicles, he ordered.

Strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against illegal LPG cylinders in public and commercial vehicles, the Commissioner said.

Engineer Aamir Khattak directed the traffic police and secretary Regional Transport Authority to check fitness certificates of public transport and also monitor speeding and overloading.