- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- DCs directed to finalize arrangements at public transport terminals to facilitate passengers
DCs Directed To Finalize Arrangements At Public Transport Terminals To Facilitate Passengers
Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 08:54 PM
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Monday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the division that best possible arrangements should be finalized at the terminals of the public transport to facilitate the passengers
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Monday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the division that best possible arrangements should be finalized at the terminals of the public transport to facilitate the passengers.
Chairing a meeting of Divisional Coordination Committee held here, he directed the DCs to conduct special raids to check all the arrangements.
He also instructed the DCs to ensure that the arrangements are finalized to facilitate the passengers particularly at bus stands/terminals, rest areas and petrol pumps.
Cleanliness of toilets and prayer areas should be ensured, he said adding, clean drinking water should also be provided to the passengers.
Tuck shops should not sell any substandard or expired food items, he said and ordered to ensure proper fares on public transport, fitness of the vehicles, action against overloading etc. Fares should be displayed at prominent places on the vehicles, he ordered.
Strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against illegal LPG cylinders in public and commercial vehicles, the Commissioner said.
Engineer Aamir Khattak directed the traffic police and secretary Regional Transport Authority to check fitness certificates of public transport and also monitor speeding and overloading.
Recent Stories
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test
Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial route ..
06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment
Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp
Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt
Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate actio ..
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected off ..
South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback
Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima
KMC General meeting on June 10
Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 months
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test7 minutes ago
-
Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial routes5 minutes ago
-
Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp7 minutes ago
-
Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt11 minutes ago
-
Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate action: Romina11 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC11 minutes ago
-
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima6 minutes ago
-
KMC General meeting on June 1016 minutes ago
-
Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddlers30 minutes ago
-
PM directs immediate abolishment of Pak PWD30 minutes ago
-
Condolence meeting for mother, father of journalists held30 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for use sports as a vehicle for positive change in society30 minutes ago