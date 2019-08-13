UrduPoint.com
DCs Directed To Hois Kashmir's Flag With Pakistani Flag On Aug14th

Tue 13th August 2019

DCs directed to hois Kashmir's flag with Pakistani flag on Aug14th

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::Commissioner Multan Division Iftekhar Sahu has directed the deputy commissioners to hoist flag of Kashmir with Pakistani flag during flag hoisting ceremonies of August 14 in order to express solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir.

The commissioner office has sent orders in this regard to all the deputy commissioners of the division on Tuesday.

As per directive of Punjab government, exemplary steps would be taken to express solidarity with the people of Indian held Kashmir.

The deputy commissioners have also been directed to observe August 15th as black day.

The commissioner across the province has been directed by Punjab government through a notification to hoist black flags on all offices, commercial buildings and other place on August 15.

