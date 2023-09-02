Open Menu

DCs Directed To Identify Places For Miyawaki Forests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2023 | 04:10 PM

DCs directed to identify places for Miyawaki forests

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has directed all the four deputy commissioners to identify at least one hundred places in the four districts of the division for the plantation of Miyawaki forests.

According to handout issued here on Saturday, the commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to identify places of one to three kanals in urban areas and plant Miyawaki forests.

Similarly, trees should also be planted on both sides of the railway track to control air pollution and provide a pleasant environment for the public.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023: Pak vs India match restarts after b ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pak vs India match restarts after brief disruption due to rain

1 hour ago
 Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to dive in ..

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to dive into traditional maritime practi ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bat first against Paki ..

Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bat first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in div ..

Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in diverse areas

3 hours ago
 PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Sc ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

3 hours ago
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further st ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen ties with Iran

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

8 hours ago
 MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decis ..

MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decision

16 hours ago
 Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez st ..

Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez still leads

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan