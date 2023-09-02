DCs directed to identify places for Miyawaki forests

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has directed all the four deputy commissioners to identify at least one hundred places in the four districts of the division for the plantation of Miyawaki forests.

According to handout issued here on Saturday, the commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to identify places of one to three kanals in urban areas and plant Miyawaki forests.

Similarly, trees should also be planted on both sides of the railway track to control air pollution and provide a pleasant environment for the public.