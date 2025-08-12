DCs directed to identify state land for cattle markets in Rawalpindi Division

Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak on Tuesday directed the deputy commissioners to identify state land for the establishment of cattle markets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak on Tuesday directed the deputy commissioners to identify state land for the establishment of cattle markets.

Currently, there were 11 cattle markets in the Rawalpindi Division, of which only the Gondal Market was situated on government land, he said while chairing a meeting here at his office.

The meeting was attended by the Managing Director of the Cattle Market Company, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, and other officers concerned. Deputy commissioners of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Murree participated via video link.

The commissioner instructed the Attock Deputy Commissioner to identify state land in Domel, and the Chakwal DC to do the same in Talagang and Chakwal for setting up cattle markets.

He further directed the DCs concerned to submit rent assessment reports for Domel, Gali Jagir, Pindi Gheb, Kallar Syedan, Chakwal, Pichnand, and Dadhial as soon as possible.

Commissioner Khattak also directed that a committee be notified at the tehsil level under Assistant Commissioner concerned which would include representatives from the Local Government and the Cattle Market Management Company.

He emphasized that the committee must closely monitor the administrative affairs and facilities being provided by contractors in the markets, particularly livestock vaccination, provision of clean drinking water, presence of all animals brought for sale within the market premises, and sanitation arrangements.

It must be ensured that no animals are kept outside the market area or on roads, in order to prevent disruption of traffic flow, he further directed.

The commissioner instructed the Cattle Market Management Company administration to ensure that the entry fees are charged strictly according to the fixed rates and in line with the prescribed procedure.