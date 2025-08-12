Open Menu

DCs Directed To Identify State Land For Cattle Markets In Rawalpindi Division

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 11:45 PM

DCs directed to identify state land for cattle markets in Rawalpindi Division

Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak on Tuesday directed the deputy commissioners to identify state land for the establishment of cattle markets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak on Tuesday directed the deputy commissioners to identify state land for the establishment of cattle markets.

Currently, there were 11 cattle markets in the Rawalpindi Division, of which only the Gondal Market was situated on government land, he said while chairing a meeting here at his office.

The meeting was attended by the Managing Director of the Cattle Market Company, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, and other officers concerned. Deputy commissioners of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Murree participated via video link.

The commissioner instructed the Attock Deputy Commissioner to identify state land in Domel, and the Chakwal DC to do the same in Talagang and Chakwal for setting up cattle markets.

He further directed the DCs concerned to submit rent assessment reports for Domel, Gali Jagir, Pindi Gheb, Kallar Syedan, Chakwal, Pichnand, and Dadhial as soon as possible.

Commissioner Khattak also directed that a committee be notified at the tehsil level under Assistant Commissioner concerned which would include representatives from the Local Government and the Cattle Market Management Company.

He emphasized that the committee must closely monitor the administrative affairs and facilities being provided by contractors in the markets, particularly livestock vaccination, provision of clean drinking water, presence of all animals brought for sale within the market premises, and sanitation arrangements.

It must be ensured that no animals are kept outside the market area or on roads, in order to prevent disruption of traffic flow, he further directed.

The commissioner instructed the Cattle Market Management Company administration to ensure that the entry fees are charged strictly according to the fixed rates and in line with the prescribed procedure.

Recent Stories

Eligible voters urged to apply for Postal Ballots ..

Eligible voters urged to apply for Postal Ballots by September 1

6 minutes ago
 Marka-e-Haq Independence day to be celebrated in M ..

Marka-e-Haq Independence day to be celebrated in Matiari

6 minutes ago
 PNCA marks Independence Day with patriotic and fol ..

PNCA marks Independence Day with patriotic and folk dinging competition

6 minutes ago
 PTI lack seriousness on political dialogue: Rana S ..

PTI lack seriousness on political dialogue: Rana Sanaullah

6 minutes ago
 UAE firefighting team begins operations to combat ..

UAE firefighting team begins operations to combat Albania wildfires

33 minutes ago
 Talal urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for dia ..

Talal urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for dialogue

15 minutes ago
Jordan reaffirms support for Syria, preservation o ..

Jordan reaffirms support for Syria, preservation of its sovereignty, unity

48 minutes ago
 PHA completes arrangements to decorate Rawalpindi ..

PHA completes arrangements to decorate Rawalpindi & Murree in festive way

15 minutes ago
 AJK PM lauds Field Marshal Asim Munir for demonstr ..

AJK PM lauds Field Marshal Asim Munir for demonstrating excellent diplomacy in U ..

15 minutes ago
 “Maarka-e-Haq” sports gala in honor of Captain ..

“Maarka-e-Haq” sports gala in honor of Captain Raja M. Sarwar Shaheed commen ..

15 minutes ago
 NDMA hands over school safety framework to educati ..

NDMA hands over school safety framework to education departments for nationwide ..

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm commitment to strengthen cou ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm commitment to strengthen counterterrorism partnership

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan