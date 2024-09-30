DCs directed to implement Dengue Action Plan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A meeting of the Divisional Oversight Committee on Dengue Prevention was held here with Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers, officials from the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), municipal officers, and other relevant administrative officials from the five districts of Peshawar Division, including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, the Tribal District Mohmand, and Khyber District.

During the meeting, Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud was briefed in detail about the dengue situation and the preventive measures in all five districts of Peshawar Division. Based on these updates, key decisions were made.

Commissioner Riaz Khan announced to spearhead the field operations against the dengue and directed all Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers of the division's five districts to immediately implement the Dengue Action Plan 2024.

He issued orders for effective action within 72 hours, instructing that anti-dengue sprays and other preventive measures be carried out in three shifts daily.

Additionally, he directed that hospitals allocate more beds for dengue patients and emphasized the use of community spaces, such as mosques and Hujras for public awareness campaigns.

The commissioner further announced that field operations would begin under his supervision the following day, and he warned of strict disciplinary actions in case of negligence. Noting reports of patients being given antibiotics instead of proper dengue treatment, he took serious notice and ordered the complete elimination of unqualified doctors across all five districts of Peshawar Division.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Mehsud instructed that immediately following the session, all deputy commissioners should convene meetings in their respective districts to accelerate the implementation of the Dengue Action Plan.

He stressed the importance of strengthening coordination and utilizing all available resources. He also directed that daily reports be submitted to the Peshawar Division Commissioner’s Office.