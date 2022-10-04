DCs directed to intensify crackdown on profiteers, hoarders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Tuesday directed all deputy commissioners to intensify the crackdown on profiteers and hoarders for ensuring the availability of food items at fixed rates.

He issued this directive while presiding over a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat to review prices and availability of eatables, especially vegetables, flour, ghee, and pulses.

The chief secretary said that providing relief to the people from inflation was the priority of the government, and administrative officers should play their role to ensure stability in the prices of essential commodities.

He mentioned that the home department was assigned the responsibility to improve the system of price magistracy.

The chief secretary said that sale of commodities at higher than fixed rates would not be tolerated in any case and the performance regarding price control measures would be reviewed regularly.

He asked the deputy commissioners to pay visits to fruits and vegetable markets in the districts and keep a check on the prices as well as the supply and demand of the commodities.

Secretary Industries Dr. Hamid Javed Qazi gave a detailed briefing at the meeting.

He said that there were ample stocks of wheat and sugar in the province, adding that the prices of ghee were being monitored on a daily basis.

The meeting was briefed that concrete steps were being taken to prevent the smuggling of flour and wheat and 19000 tons of wheat was seized in DG Khan during the last one month.

The administrative secretaries of agriculture and food departments and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.