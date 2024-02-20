Open Menu

DCs Directed To Launch Crackdown Against Polythene Bags

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 09:16 PM

Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has directed the Deputy Commissioners of Mardan and Swabi to launch crackdown against on the use of polythene bags and its businesses in their respective districts

He also directed to provide necessary facilities to transporters and passengers at Chamtar Bus Terminal and take stern action against illegal transport stands in the city and immediate transfer of all stands to the new bus terminal.

He issued these directives while addressing a monthly performance and revenue review meeting in his office on Tuesday.

Besides, Additional Commissioner Mardan Division Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao, DC Swabi Dr. Tariqullah, Assistant to Commissioner Fazlur Rehman, Assistant and Additional Commissioners of Mardan and Swabi and other relevant officials also attended the meeting.

In the meeting, collection of government revenue in Mardan and Swabi, visits to educational institutions, hospitals and Patwar Khanas by the officers and other issues were reviewed and important decisions were taken in this regard.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai expressed his displeasure over the lack of interest of the concerned Assistant Commissioners in the campaign against polythene bags and directed them to play their role in eradicating this scourge that destroys the environment. He said that negligence in this regard will not be tolerated in any circumstances.

He directed the administrative officers to use all resources to establish the writ of law in their jurisdiction and provide relief to the people.

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai further directed that the officers to hold open courts on a regular basis and ensure that the problems faced by the people are solved at their doorsteps.

