DCs Directed To Launch Crackdown Against Polythene Bags
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 09:16 PM
Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has directed the Deputy Commissioners of Mardan and Swabi to launch crackdown against on the use of polythene bags and its businesses in their respective districts
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has directed the Deputy Commissioners of Mardan and Swabi to launch crackdown against on the use of polythene bags and its businesses in their respective districts.
He also directed to provide necessary facilities to transporters and passengers at Chamtar Bus Terminal and take stern action against illegal transport stands in the city and immediate transfer of all stands to the new bus terminal.
He issued these directives while addressing a monthly performance and revenue review meeting in his office on Tuesday.
Besides, Additional Commissioner Mardan Division Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao, DC Swabi Dr. Tariqullah, Assistant to Commissioner Fazlur Rehman, Assistant and Additional Commissioners of Mardan and Swabi and other relevant officials also attended the meeting.
In the meeting, collection of government revenue in Mardan and Swabi, visits to educational institutions, hospitals and Patwar Khanas by the officers and other issues were reviewed and important decisions were taken in this regard.
Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai expressed his displeasure over the lack of interest of the concerned Assistant Commissioners in the campaign against polythene bags and directed them to play their role in eradicating this scourge that destroys the environment. He said that negligence in this regard will not be tolerated in any circumstances.
He directed the administrative officers to use all resources to establish the writ of law in their jurisdiction and provide relief to the people.
Shaukat Ali Yousafzai further directed that the officers to hold open courts on a regular basis and ensure that the problems faced by the people are solved at their doorsteps.
Recent Stories
PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt export: MD
FIA arrests three human traffickers
Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate of emigrants offices
SPSC suspends 8 employees in connection with leakage of question paper
26000 fruit plants distributed among communities to enrich local livelihood in C ..
ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members
Stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan Project' held
ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cship kicks off
FBR collections grow by 30% to Rs. 5.1 trillion till mid February
PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resource balance
Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Men Snooker
IHC serves notice to ECP for NA 55 election results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA arrests three human traffickers3 minutes ago
-
Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate of emigrants offices8 minutes ago
-
SPSC suspends 8 employees in connection with leakage of question paper8 minutes ago
-
26000 fruit plants distributed among communities to enrich local livelihood in Chitral14 minutes ago
-
ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members14 minutes ago
-
PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resource balance14 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notice to ECP for NA 55 election results3 minutes ago
-
Sardar Shahjehan of PML-N returns from PK-403 minutes ago
-
PID, DGIPR discuss steps to further enhance respective functions3 minutes ago
-
AFC visited Kohat Bazaar3 minutes ago
-
Plugging loopholes of smuggling is herculean task: Dr Sajjad Arshad3 minutes ago
-
IHC issues non-bailable arrest warrant against DC ICT3 minutes ago