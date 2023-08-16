DCs directed to launch operation against encroachments, illegal occupation of state land

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, on Wednesday ordered all the deputy commissioners to launch an operation against encroachments and illegal occupation of state land in the province.

Presiding over a video link meeting of the deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat, the Chief Secretary directed that indiscriminate action should be taken in all districts. He said that for the convenience of the people, hardworking and dutiful staff should be posted in the registration branch of DC office.

The Chief Secretary said that 'Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay' is a revolutionary program to provide facilities to the rural population on the pattern of cities. He said that the deputy commissioners should monitor the implementation of this program themselves.

Local Government Secretary Dr. Irshad Ahmed gave a detailed briefing in the meeting. He said that under the 'Ab Gaon Chamkein Gay' program, cleanliness, easy issuance of birth, death and other certificates would be ensured in every village. He said that management committees would be established under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner for the implementation of the program. He further said that PITB would provide training to the staff of the Local Government department.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member board of Revenue, Law Secretary and relevant officials while all the deputy commissioners participated through video link.