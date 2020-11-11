DCs directed to organize seerat conferences, mehafils to celebrate Shan-e-Rehmat week

UrduPoint.com
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt. ® Muhammad Mehmood has directed the Deputy Commissioners of the four districts of the division to organize Seerat Conferences, Mehfil-e-Milaad-e-Mustafa and Calligraphy Art Exhibitions with religious zeal and fervor to celebrate Shan-e-Rehmat ul Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) week from Nov 11 to 17.

He said, best arrangements should also be made to facilitate the participants and ensure maximum participation of the youngsters in the programs to illustrate the glorious character of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He stressed that every Muslim has a tremendous emotional attachment with Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Muslims prioritizes it over everything.

He said, the main objective to celebrate the week is to show the world that the Muslims can sacrifice their lives but any disrespect to the great personality of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is intolerable in any manner.

He said, all out efforts must also be made to ensure implementation of Covid-19 preventive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

