DCs Directed To Replace Staff In Arms Branch Annually To Ensure Transparency
Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 01:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Home Department Punjab has taken a significant step to promote transparency in the arms licensing,sale and repair processes across the province.
The entire staff of the arms licensing branch was replaced and all deputy commissioners (DCs) in Punjab were instructed to implement similar changes in their respective districts.
A spokesperson said on Wednesday that the decision was aimed at ensuring merit-based practices and addressing public complaints.Also this measure was part of efforts to enhance the performance and accountability of the Arms Branch.
The home department instructed that officers and staff should be replaced immediately who had completed one year of service in the Arms Branch,adding that it was further emphasized that such staff changes should be carried out annually, with a report to be submitted to the department within a week.
It was important to note that under the Punjab Arms Rules 2023, the powers related to arms licensing had been transferred to the Deputy Commissioners. They now had the authority to handle arms repairs, license verification and issue duplicate licenses. This move was expected to streamline the arms licensing process, improve public trust and address any operational inefficiencies, said spokesperson.
