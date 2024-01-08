Open Menu

DCs Directed To Submit Revenue Taxes Record

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2024 | 11:18 PM

DCs directed to submit revenue taxes record

Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat on Monday directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to submit the record of all revenue taxes including land, agricultural revenue, and fines

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat on Monday directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to submit the record of all revenue taxes including land, agricultural revenue, and fines.

He gave these directions while chairing a meeting of the Divisional Explosives Committee here.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner (AC), Political Syed Kaleemullah, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Hanif Kibzai while all Deputy Commissioners participated in the meeting through video link.

The meeting decided to immediately cancel all explosives licences across the division.

In this regard, all the Deputy Commissioners were directed to immediately cancel all the licenses, fully monitor the movement of explosive materials, and submit a report of the record book and other details.

He said, those who want to renew the license should submit an application under the new SOPs to the District Explosive Committee, the committee will issue the license after verification.

It was also decided in the meeting that new SOPs to control the sale and purchase of explosives would be implemented to ensure the issuance of licences.

Related Topics

Quetta Sale All

Recent Stories

Macron weighs changing French PM in reshuffle

Macron weighs changing French PM in reshuffle

2 minutes ago
 Two apprehended in raid for gambling, betting

Two apprehended in raid for gambling, betting

2 minutes ago
 UN 'very concerned' by high journalist death toll ..

UN 'very concerned' by high journalist death toll in Gaza

2 minutes ago
 Biden to stress election stakes at massacre church

Biden to stress election stakes at massacre church

2 minutes ago
 Technology college to be made centre of excellence

Technology college to be made centre of excellence

11 minutes ago
 Humaira Ali captivates with graceful aesthetics in ..

Humaira Ali captivates with graceful aesthetics in 'Ehsaan-Faramosh

1 hour ago
Social Welfare policy formulation meeting held

Social Welfare policy formulation meeting held

1 hour ago
 RTA, local admin impose fine against polluters, t ..

RTA, local admin impose fine against polluters, traffic violators

1 hour ago
 Four-day Hajj and Umra Services Conference & Exhib ..

Four-day Hajj and Umra Services Conference & Exhibition opens in Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 Polio drive starts, tight security provided

Polio drive starts, tight security provided

1 hour ago
 UN health agency warns of worsening medical cond ..

UN health agency warns of worsening medical conditions at Gaza' al-Aqsa Hospit ..

1 hour ago
 5th Convocation of SMBBMU Larkana held

5th Convocation of SMBBMU Larkana held

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan