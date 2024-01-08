DCs directed to submit revenue taxes record

Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat on Monday directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to submit the record of all revenue taxes including land, agricultural revenue, and fines

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat on Monday directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to submit the record of all revenue taxes including land, agricultural revenue, and fines.

He gave these directions while chairing a meeting of the Divisional Explosives Committee here.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner (AC), Political Syed Kaleemullah, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Hanif Kibzai while all Deputy Commissioners participated in the meeting through video link.

The meeting decided to immediately cancel all explosives licences across the division.

In this regard, all the Deputy Commissioners were directed to immediately cancel all the licenses, fully monitor the movement of explosive materials, and submit a report of the record book and other details.

He said, those who want to renew the license should submit an application under the new SOPs to the District Explosive Committee, the committee will issue the license after verification.

It was also decided in the meeting that new SOPs to control the sale and purchase of explosives would be implemented to ensure the issuance of licences.