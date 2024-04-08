Open Menu

DCs, DPOs Directed To Ensure Prevention Of Aerial Firing

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Commissioner, Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud has directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) of all five districts of the division to utilize their all capabilities on complete prevention of aerial firing on moon-sighting night.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding prevention of aerial firing and maintenance of smooth flow of traffic on the occasion of Eidul Fitre in the division here on Monday.

Besides, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), District Police Officer (DPOs) of all districts of the division, authorities of traffic police, Water Supply & Sanitation Programme (WSSP) and administrative officers of the Capital Metropolitan Government also attended the meeting.

Divisional Commissioner directed Police in all districts of the division to begin patrolling from the afternoon of the day of moon-sighting night and beside police, the concerned Assistant Commissioners (ACs) should also ensure presence in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

The officers of the district administration have been directed to take stern legal action against those involved in aerial firing and not released such elements on bail at any cost.

Furthermore, the administration of all five districts have also been directed to accelerate public awareness campaign against the aerial firing and deployment of additional traffic Surgent at crucial crossings and squares and roundabouts to ensure the smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

Similarly, the administration has also been directed for making special cleanliness arrangements on roads towards Eidgahs and sites of other big Eid congregations.

In the meanwhile, the officers of the district administration have also been issued instructions for showing no leniency towards the commuters’ fleecing transporters and tightening of noose around kite flying and users of chemicalized kite threads.

APP/aqk

