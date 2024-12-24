DCs get power of issuing arms repair licenses

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Punjab Home Department has delegated all powers of arms repair licenses

to deputy commissioners and additional secretary (Judicial) Home Department.

A notification issued here on Tuesday said the transfer of powers had been done

under the Punjab Arms Rules 2023.

Similarly, the authority to validate old arms

repair licenses has also been delegated to the concerned DCs and ASG Home

Department.

Earlier, the powers of changing the bore, increasing the bullets in the existing

category of arms were also assigned to the DCs. Similarly, all powers of issuing

duplicate arms licenses have also been given to the DCs as well.

The DCs will be obliged to share updated records of arms licenses with the

Home Department every month, said in the notification.