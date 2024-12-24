DCs Get Power Of Issuing Arms Repair Licenses
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Punjab Home Department has delegated all powers of arms repair licenses
to deputy commissioners and additional secretary (Judicial) Home Department.
A notification issued here on Tuesday said the transfer of powers had been done
under the Punjab Arms Rules 2023.
Similarly, the authority to validate old arms
repair licenses has also been delegated to the concerned DCs and ASG Home
Department.
Earlier, the powers of changing the bore, increasing the bullets in the existing
category of arms were also assigned to the DCs. Similarly, all powers of issuing
duplicate arms licenses have also been given to the DCs as well.
The DCs will be obliged to share updated records of arms licenses with the
Home Department every month, said in the notification.
