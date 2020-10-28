DCs given task to control artificial inflation

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood Wednesday gave task to Deputy Commissioners to control artificial inflation

He also ordered to resolve the masses complaints quickly and monitoring of demand and supply of flour and sugar in the market on daily basis.

He directed to run campaign among masses through media about artificial inflation control.

He suggested citizens to seek government rate lists from shops and did not pay extra prices from the fixed rates.

Commissioner said that Punjab Chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given task to eliminate profiteers and hoarders mafia.

He said that profiteers were cancer of the society and it must be eliminated.

He directed DCs to issue show cause notices to price control magistrates over poor performance adding that price magistrates should seemed into the field at all cost.

He ordered crackdown against shopkeepers over not displaying price lists at proper places.

He directed to ensure provision of flour at utility stores as circular has been issued in this regard.