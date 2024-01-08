Open Menu

DC's Hazara Division Launched Polio Eradication Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Eight districts of Hazara Division, Deputy commissioners on Monday chaired a meeting regarding the Polio Eradication Campaign on the inaugural day aims to eradicate polio a crapping disease from the country

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Eight districts of Hazara Division, Deputy commissioners on Monday chaired a meeting regarding the Polio Eradication Campaign on the inaugural day aims to eradicate polio a crapping disease from the country.

DC Torgar evaluated the performance of field, transit, and mobile teams, issuing clear directives to focus on crucial aspects such as children's finger marking, ensuring the correct vaccine dosage, and maintaining comprehensive coverage on scheduled days.

During his visit, SP Investigation Shah Nawaz Khan conducted a security assessment and provided special instructions to security personnel to ensure a secure environment for the campaign. Assistant Commissioner Dasu Headquarters, Hafiz Waqar Ahmed, personally inspected various areas of Dasu to oversee the polio monitoring activities.

He scrutinized the administration of polio drops, finger marking procedures, and vaccine checks.

On-site, he assessed the effectiveness of the Polio teams and emphasized the importance of ensuring that no child is overlooked in receiving the polio drops.

Initiating the Polio Eradication Campaign in Haripur district, Deputy Commissioner Khan Muhammad actively participated by administering polio drops to his son and children under the age of 5. The campaign is scheduled to run from January 8th to January 12th. On this occasion, he urged all parents to prioritize their children's health by ensuring they receive the polio drops, thus safeguarding them from potential disabilities throughout their lives.

Meanwhile, in Kohistan Lower, Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed, marked the commencement of the January 2024 Polio Campaign by personally administering polio drops to children up to five years old. District Health Officer Lower Kohistan, API Coordinator Lower Kohistan, DSP Pattan, and other relevant officials were present to support the initiative.

