DCs inspect SSC examination centres to review arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commisioner Rizwan Qadeer on Monday visited an examination centre of ongoing Secondary School examination for smooth conduct

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commisioner Rizwan Qadeer on Monday visited an examination centre of ongoing Secondary school examination for smooth conduct.

He went to Govt Muslim High School for Girls Kalma Chowk and reviewed arrangements made for the candidates.

He directed officials concerned to make the entire process transparent and extend all possible facilities to the aspirants.

Separately, DC DG Khan, Shahid Zaman, inspected Govt Girls High School no.1 and asked the candidates about facilities being extended to them.

Superintendent briefed DC about the examination process.