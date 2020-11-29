UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DCs Instructed To Initiate New Development Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

DCs instructed to initiate new development schemes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood has instructed deputy commissioners of Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran to initiate new development schemes in their respective districts.

According to official sources, Punjab government tasked the Multan Division Commissioner for ensuring uplift work across the division.

The deputy commissioners will continue to initiate and complete development scheme for period of three years. The work on Multan's uplift package was heading forward with rapid pace, the commissioner stated.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar was taking special interest in addressing public issues. He hoped that the new development schemes would surely help resolve age old problems of the people.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Khanewal Lodhran Vehari Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler pardons 58 prisoners ahead of Natio ..

28 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 736 recove ..

2 hours ago

UAE participate in 47th session of Council of OIC ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 61.77 million

3 hours ago

Russia reports 26,683 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development finances US$70 mill ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.