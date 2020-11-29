DCs instructed to initiate new development schemes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood has instructed deputy commissioners of Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran to initiate new development schemes in their respective districts.

According to official sources, Punjab government tasked the Multan Division Commissioner for ensuring uplift work across the division.

The deputy commissioners will continue to initiate and complete development scheme for period of three years. The work on Multan's uplift package was heading forward with rapid pace, the commissioner stated.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar was taking special interest in addressing public issues. He hoped that the new development schemes would surely help resolve age old problems of the people.