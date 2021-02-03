UrduPoint.com
DCs Of Division Asked To Finalize Arrangements For Kashmir Solidarity Day

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:30 PM

DCs of division asked to finalize arrangements for Kashmir Solidarity Day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Wednesday said that Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed in Larkana Division in a befitting manner on February 5(Friday) and various events will be held across the division to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

He directed all deputy commissioners of the division to finalize all necessary arrangements to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February o5(Friday) in a befitting manner.

He said that various events will be organized with aim of highlighting the atrocities of Indian occupying forces in Kashmir and apprise world community about the crimes against human rights being committed in the occupied valley.

He said that Pakistan will continue to support oppressed Kashmiri people morally and diplomatically, besides highlighting the Kashmir Issue most effectively at all international forms.

He expressed grave concern over the large scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of Kashmiri people by Indian forces in the Held Valley.

Shafique Ahmed Mahesar said that one-minute silence will be observed at 10 am on February 5 and a chain of human hands will be formed to express solidarity.

He said that speech and essay writing competitions will be held at schools/colleges,Commissioner Larkana Division said that documentaries on Kashmir issue will be played at public places and photo exhibitions will also be held to display the sufferings of Kashmiris.

The district administrations of all the five districts including, Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore- Kandhkot have been issued instructions in this regard, he added.

