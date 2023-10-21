DCs of Hazara division chair price review committee meetings

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) In response to directives from the provincial government, Deputy commissioners of Hazara division Saturday chaired Price Review Committee meetings in their respective districts to enforce the reduced prices of essential commodities strictly.

The meetings were attended by key stakeholders including the District Food Controller, DSP Police and traders associations’s representatives, alongside various relevant officials.

Stringent directives during the meeting, calling upon all shopkeepers to adhere to the instructions issued by Assistant Commissioner Balakot.

DCs are also directed to conduct thorough inspections of the quality and pricing of various food items, encompassing utility shops, general stores, bakeries, restaurants, and vegetable and chicken outlets.

To ensure compliance, price regulations were rigorously enforced, expired goods were promptly confiscated, and penalties were imposed on those found in violation.

In addition to these measures, inspection of petrol pumps was also conducted to guarantee adherence to rental regulations. Furthermore, medical stores came under examination, with strict action taken against expired medicines and price gouging.